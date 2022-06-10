Sonu Sood once again saved a life of a Bihar child, parents express gratitude

With help from Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, a two-and-half-year-old child from Bihar's Nawada got a new lease of life on Thursday.

The little girl named Chahumukhi was born with four additional hands and legs in her body. Her parents, who work as daily wage laborers in Nawada, had gone to the SDO office a few days ago seeking help for Chahumukhi's surgery.

While their efforts didn't yield any immediate result, an onlooker made a video of Chahumukhi and uploaded it on social media.

After Sonu Sood saw the video, he sent his team to Nawada to contact Chahumukhi's parents. With his initiative, Chahumukhi was taken to a private hospital in Surat for the surgery.