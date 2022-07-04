Soil pollution increases the risk of heart disease

Pesticides and heavy metals in soil may have detrimental effects on the arrhythmias system, according to a study.

Pollution of air, water, and soil is responsible for at least nine million deaths each year. More than 60 percent of pollution-related disease and death is due to cardiovascular diseases such as chronic ischaemic heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and heart rhythm disorders (arrhythmias).

"Soil contamination is a less visible danger to human health than dirty air," said author Professor Thomas Munzel of the University Medical Center Mainz (Germany).

"But the evidence is mounting that pollutants in soil may damage cardiovascular health through several mechanisms including inflammation and disrupting the body's natural clock."

In the paper, published in Cardiovascular Research, the team stated that contaminated soil may lead to cardiovascular disease by increasing oxidative stress in the blood vessels (with more "bad" free radicals and fewer "good" antioxidants), causing inflammation, and by disturbing the body clock (circadian rhythm).