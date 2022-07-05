Heart patients may be able to avoid major surgery thanks to a pig bionic valve

A bionic valve implant from a pig may help patients with a debilitating heart condition avoid major surgery.

The new JenaValve Trilogy bionic implant, which has a metal frame and a valve from a pig, can be fitted during a minimally invasive procedure that takes less than an hour, Daily Mail reported.

"There's been nothing like this before," cardiologist Professor Andreas Baumbach, who led the team pioneering the device at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, was quoted as saying.

The tiny device is designed to treat aortic regurgitation -- a condition that starves the body of oxygenated blood and leaves patients fatigued and breathless.

The problem occurs when the valve that sits at the exit to the heart, the aortic valve, becomes damaged and fails to close completely. This allows blood to leak backward into the heart and affects its ability to pump efficiently.

It's most commonly seen in older patients and those with high blood pressure.