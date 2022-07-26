Novel non-invasive test to identify major liver diseases at early stage

Researchers have created a liquid biopsy test, which uses two circulating proteins, to test for major liver diseases.

The test was found to be highly accurate, sensitive, and specific for both non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis.

For the first time, a non-invasive test will allow for the determination of the staging of both diseases without recurring invasive liver biopsy.

NASH is the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and is diagnosed among approximately 60 percent of NAFLD patients.

NASH puts people at risk of progressing to advanced liver diseases such as liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

Currently, NASH can only be diagnosed with invasive liver biopsy, which is the standard of diagnosis, but is expensive and has co-morbidities and complications.

There is also no reliable blood (that is, liquid biopsy) tests for the diseases because of low sensitivity and specificity. Current blood tests are also unable to reliably predict NASH and fibrosis staging.

Professor Geltrude Mingrone, from King's College London and Catholic University of Rome in Italy, looked to find a more accurate liquid biopsy test.