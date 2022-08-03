Tribal woman's body transported on cot to MP's Singrauli for post-mortem

In one more shocker which exposed the lucrative approach of the medical system and apathy on the part of officials, the body of a tribal woman was carried on a cot for post-mortem in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district. The deceased identified as Jagmati Pando died after being allegedly bitten by a poisonous insect in the forest area.

The incident was reported from a locality around 25 km away from district headquarters in Singrauli on Monday. Following her death, the family took the body for a post-mortem on a cot due to the unavailability of hearse vehicle at the time.

However, apathy doesn't end here. The family alleged that they had to wait for over 12 hours to get the post-mortem done.

In a similar incident on Monday, a man was forced to carry her mother's body on a bike due to the unavailability of an ambulance from a government-run hospital in Shahdol district.

The man had to drive for over 50 km to take her mother's body for cremation. (AA/IANS)