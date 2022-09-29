Medical

Monkeypox is on the rise in the US with a total of 25,341 cases reported so far

The US has reported a total of 25,341 monkeypox cases as of Wednesday since the outbreak was first reported earlier this year, according to the latest figures issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 per cent.
NewsGram Desk

The US has reported a total of 25,341 monkeypox cases as of Wednesday since the outbreak was first reported earlier this year, according to the latest figures issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). California accounts for the highest number, with 4,886 cases, followed by New York (3,881), Florida (2,455), Texas (2,292), Georgia (1,773) and Illinois (1,300), according to the CDC data.

Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 per cent. However, immunocompromised individuals are more likely to experience severe illness when infected, according to the CDC. (AS/IANS)

