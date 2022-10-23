Apple Watch successfully detects rare cancer in 12-yr-old girl

An Apple Watch has reportedly been credited with spotting a 12-year-old girl's rare cancer before she was even aware of it, with the help of its heart rate notifications feature.

As reported by Hour Detroit, Imani Miles and her mother Jessica Kitchen now view the Apple Watch as more than just a gadget.

Imani's mother, Jessica, noticed that her daughter's Apple Watch started beeping constantly, alerting Imani to an abnormally high heart rate.

"That's really weird because it's never happened before. It just kept going off," said the mother.

The concerned mother took her daughter to the hospital, where doctors noticed a tumour in her appendix.

It was then that they learned of a "neuroendocrine tumour" on her appendix, which according to doctors, is "rarely seen in children", the report added.

When doctors found Imani's tumour, it had already spread to other parts of her body, requiring her to undergo surgery to remove it.