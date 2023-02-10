BJP is not against Christians or any religion: Meghalaya BJP leader

Meghalaya BJP Vice-President Bernard N Marak, who is contesting against Chief Minister and National President of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), Conrad K Sangma in the South Tura constituency, has said that the BJP is not against Christians or any religion.

Marak, a militant leader-turned-politician, on Thursday added that there is no substance to the allegations against the saffron party that the BJP is "anti-Christian".

He said that the BJP is against corruption like a genuine Christian.

Meghalaya and two other northeastern states -- Mizoram and Nagaland are Christian- dominated states while there are a majority number of Christians living in the remaining northeastern states.

Marak added that the BJP election manifesto highlighted equal opportunities to all sections of society irrespective of caste, creed, religion, culture, and tribe.