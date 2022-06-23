According to WHO, 1 in 8 individuals worldwide suffer from mental illness

About one in eight people in the world live with a mental disorder, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a landmark report released on Friday calling for urgent action on transforming mental healthcare.

Even before the pandemic, in 2019, the number of people living with a mental disorder was nearly a billion, including 14 percent of the world's adolescents, a number that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years.

In the first year of the pandemic alone, the rates of the already-common conditions such as depression and anxiety went up by more than 25 percent.

The WHO report revealed that on average, countries dedicate less than 2 percent of their healthcare budgets to mental health.

As a result, just a small fraction of people in need get access to effective, affordable, and quality mental health care.

The report urges mental health decision-makers and advocates to step up commitment and action to change attitudes, actions, and approaches to mental health, its determinants, and mental health care.