Antidepressants prescribed to over half a million more individuals in England

Nearly half a million more adults in England are now taking antidepressants compared with the previous year, says a new report.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), the number of prescriptions for children and teenagers has also risen, reports the BBC.

From 2021-22, there was a 5 percent rise in the number of adults receiving them -- from 7.9 million in the previous 12 months to 8.3 million.

It is the sixth year in a row that there has been an increase in both patients and prescriptions.

An estimated 83.4 million antidepressant drug items were prescribed between 2021 and 2022, which marks a 5 percent increase from the previous year, the report said.

There was also a rise of just over 8 percent in youngsters taking the medication as well -- from 10,994 to 11,878 among 10 to 14-year-olds and from 166,922 to 180,455 in the 15 to 19-year-olds.