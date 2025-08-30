Famous UNESCO World Heritage Sites Of Saudi Arabia

By Shrutika Yadav
Saudi Arabia is located in West Asia and in the centre of the Middle East. It has been a member of UNESCO since 1946 and has been actively involved in various programmes and initiatives. Its UNESCO sites are outstanding, and you should see them next time you visit the country.
The UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Saudi Arabia are thousands of years old. The sites across the country showcase their rich history. Saudi Arabia now has seven Cultural UNESCO Heritage Sites and one UNESCO Natural Heritage Site.
Al Ahsa Oasis, Hofuf
It is the largest oasis in the world with around 2.3 million date palms, wells, canals and springs. It provides evidence of human settlement from the Neolithic period. While touring the area, visitors can see the remains of the mosques and fortress.
The oasis has wavy sands and greenery, which made it an important point of the trade routes. This is where the pilgrims going to Mecca stopped and rested. In this region, you can find irrigation systems, fertile lands and historical settlements. Rice was grown in this region. In 2018, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Al Faw, Riyadh
It is located in the southwest of Riyadh near Wadi Ad Dawasri, at the intersection of the Tuwaiq range and the Empty Quarter desert. It provides evidence of human presence from 6000 years ago and around 12,000 archaeological artefacts. Here, visitors will find rock carvings, Neolithic and Palaeolithic tools, an ancient water management system, and the mountain of Khashm Qaryat. Visitors can also see the ancient and abandoned city of Qaryat Al Faw. It offers insights into human life in the ancient period. It is a new addition to the country’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Hegra, AlUla
It is also known as Madain Saleh and Al Hijr. It is Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, inscribed in 2008. It is an archaeological site that offers insights into the Nabatean civilisation.
It is located in Alula, one of the ancient oases in northwestern Saudi Arabia’s Madinah province. Hegra was a central stop on the ancient travel and trade route. Its history dates back to the first century BC. Now it has been converted into an outdoor museum..
It was the second-largest city of the Nabatean kingdom after its capital, Petra. It encompasses ruins from the Nabatean kingdom. The inscriptions and drawings are in scripts like Arabic, Greek, Thamudic and Musnad. You can find many rock carvings (petroglyphs) of their lifestyle and flora, and fauna. There are also several unexcavated archaeological sites. Visitors can see the 131 monumental rock tombs with elaborately ornamented facades.
A naturally formed passageway, ‘Jabal Ithlib’, leads to the sacred area, adorned with shrines, inscriptions, sanctuaries and altars. It has a massive rock-cut space called ‘Diwan’ where Nabateans would gather for political discussions or ritual feasts.
Jabal AlBanat is where you can find tombs of varying sizes and decorations. The tombs reflect the status of the families or groups they commemorated. You will also find a collection of preserved tomb inscriptions that detail the commission date and sometimes even the name of the carver. The most famous site of Hegra is the Tomb of Lihyan, son of Kuza (Qasr AlFarid). The tomb seems to belong to a highly important Napatean individual or family. Its lower section is unfinished; otherwise, it would have been the largest facade at Hegra. It has unique features like the presence of four Napatean columns instead of two, which shows its importance.
Al Balad, Jeddah
It is a popular neighbourhood and a well-known attraction in Jeddah. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015. Here, you will find ancient and traditional architecture. You can walk the narrow lanes and see the sunset on the coral stone buildings with wooden windows and balconies.
It is also called the Gate to Mecca and Historic Jeddah. It has shopping markets, residential areas, and cultural activities. Tourists come here to discover the winding streets and the famous old buildings.
‘The most famous and oldest building is the ‘Nasseef House’, which was built in 1872. Bashen House is a place where the notables of Jeddah gathered; it now hosts small exhibitions.
Rock art, Hail
It has one of the largest rock art collections in the world, dating back over 10000 years. The inscriptions and petroglyphs offer insights into the lives of the prehistoric and early historic peoples. You can clearly see the human figures, camels and ancient writing. In 2015, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The rock art is made up of two parts: Jabal al Manjor and Raat at Shuwaymis and Jabal Unn Sinman at Jubban.
Turaif, Riyadh
Diriyah was the original power seat of the Al Saud family and served as the capital of Saudi Arabia. It is also called the ‘Pearl of Saudi Arabia’ and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010.
Diriyah was founded in the 15th century and houses the Turaif district. During the 18th and 19th centuries, it gained political and religious importance. Imam Mohammed bin Saud, the founder of the first Saudi state, lived in Diriyah.
It has houses made in a typical Najdi architecture, two stories, with a central courtyard. You will also find old mud houses and alleys here. Visiting this place gives insights into the historic Saudi way of life.
Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve, South Saudi Arabia
It was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2023. It is Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO Natural Heritage Site. It has the largest desert in the world and is a major sand desert of tropical Asia. The reserve is home to several endangered animals, and the Arabian oryx. Here, you will also find 120 endangered plant species and flora and fauna.
