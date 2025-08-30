Famous UNESCO World Heritage Sites Of Saudi Arabia

It is located in Alula, one of the ancient oases in northwestern Saudi Arabia’s Madinah province. Hegra was a central stop on the ancient travel and trade route. Its history dates back to the first century BC. Now it has been converted into an outdoor museum..

It was the second-largest city of the Nabatean kingdom after its capital, Petra. It encompasses ruins from the Nabatean kingdom. The inscriptions and drawings are in scripts like Arabic, Greek, Thamudic and Musnad. You can find many rock carvings (petroglyphs) of their lifestyle and flora, and fauna. There are also several unexcavated archaeological sites. Visitors can see the 131 monumental rock tombs with elaborately ornamented facades.

A naturally formed passageway, ‘Jabal Ithlib’, leads to the sacred area, adorned with shrines, inscriptions, sanctuaries and altars. It has a massive rock-cut space called ‘Diwan’ where Nabateans would gather for political discussions or ritual feasts.

Jabal AlBanat is where you can find tombs of varying sizes and decorations. The tombs reflect the status of the families or groups they commemorated. You will also find a collection of preserved tomb inscriptions that detail the commission date and sometimes even the name of the carver. The most famous site of Hegra is the Tomb of Lihyan, son of Kuza (Qasr AlFarid). The tomb seems to belong to a highly important Napatean individual or family. Its lower section is unfinished; otherwise, it would have been the largest facade at Hegra. It has unique features like the presence of four Napatean columns instead of two, which shows its importance.

Al Balad, Jeddah

It is a popular neighbourhood and a well-known attraction in Jeddah. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015. Here, you will find ancient and traditional architecture. You can walk the narrow lanes and see the sunset on the coral stone buildings with wooden windows and balconies.

It is also called the Gate to Mecca and Historic Jeddah. It has shopping markets, residential areas, and cultural activities. Tourists come here to discover the winding streets and the famous old buildings.

‘The most famous and oldest building is the ‘Nasseef House’, which was built in 1872. Bashen House is a place where the notables of Jeddah gathered; it now hosts small exhibitions.

Rock art, Hail

It has one of the largest rock art collections in the world, dating back over 10000 years. The inscriptions and petroglyphs offer insights into the lives of the prehistoric and early historic peoples. You can clearly see the human figures, camels and ancient writing. In 2015, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The rock art is made up of two parts: Jabal al Manjor and Raat at Shuwaymis and Jabal Unn Sinman at Jubban.

Turaif, Riyadh