Iran Looks To The East For Support

By Kian Sharifi

What You Need To Know

• Pezeshkian In China: Iran's pivot eastward came into sharper focus this week as President Masud Pezeshkian attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China and held extended talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tehran is trying to shore up support from Beijing and Moscow ahead of possible UN "snapback" sanctions -- a move that would reinstate strict arms embargoes and restrictions on missile-related activities.

• Will Women Be Granted The Right To Ride Motorcycles? For decades, women have been unable to obtain licenses, not due to an outright ban but because regulations only name men as eligible applicants. This gap has left female riders exposed to fines, confiscation, and harassment, while officials justified the exclusion under "Islamic values." A new government bill now seeks to amend licensing laws and extend permits to women.

• Unaccounted Enriched Uranium Likely Buried: Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said this week that there is "a general understanding" that Iran's 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium is likely still in underground facilities bombed by the United States in June. He told Reuters that the UN nuclear watchdog has had no indications to suggest the material was moved. Iran insists on keeping the location of the material secret.

The Big Issue