Israel says 20 militants killed in Lebanon over past month

In an airstrike earlier on Wednesday, the military said it had "struck and eliminated" Hussein Jaber Dib, described as a member of Hezbollah's Radwan Force who "advanced terror attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens."

Lebanon's Health Ministry said one person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli airstrike that hit a car in the town of Burj Rahal in the southern district of Tyre. "The attack resulted in the martyrdom of one citizen and the injury of another," the ministry said in a statement, without identifying the victims.

Security sources told Xinhua that the targeted person was Hussein Jaber Dib, from the municipality of Shuhur.

Although a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been in place since November 27, Israel has continued to launch near-daily strikes in Lebanon, saying it is targeting ongoing Hezbollah activity while maintaining forces along the border.

This report is from IANS news service.

