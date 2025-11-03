Ten militants of different outfits arrested in Manipur, arms recovered

Imphal, Nov 3: Ten extremists of two different banned outfits were arrested by security forces from three separate Manipur districts during the past 24 hours, and some arms and ammunition were recovered from them, officials said on Monday.

A police official said that the arrested militants belonging to different extremist groups -- the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF) -- were arrested from Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal West district.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested militants. The arms include one .303 rifle with a magazine, three single-barreled bore rifles, three shotguns, two 9 mm pistols, and the ammunition included three powerful grenades, five detonators.

Many incriminating documents were also recovered from their custody.

The security forces also destroyed illegal poppy plantations cultivated over a total of 30 acres in the Kangchup areas under the Kangpokpi district.

Three farm huts, three fertiliser bags and two sacks of salt found at the sites were destroyed.

Two burnt Gypsy vehicles were also found at the site.

With the fresh arrest of ten militants, the security forces have arrested 18 extremists of different banned outfits in Manipur during the past 48 hours.

An official said that the hardcore militants were involved in various crimes, including intimidation, forcible collection of subscriptions from people, government employees, contractors and others.