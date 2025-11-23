Gaza War Intensifies: Regional Tensions Rise as Global Institutions Fail to Enforce Ceasefire

The assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas Political Bureau, in Tehran on 31 July 2024, and a key Hezbollah military commander in Beirut on 30 July have significantly escalated tensions in the region. These targeted killings, combined with the failure to implement a ceasefire, are raising the risk of a war that could engulf the whole region, with potentially far-reaching consequences for global peace and stability.

Israel’s actions, including its military occupation, settlement expansion, the use of starvation as a weapon of war, and recurrent operations in Gaza and the West Bank, have drawn widespread accusations of human rights violations and defiance of international law. This includes an International Court of Justice (ICJ) initial ruling on an ongoing case finding it plausible that Israel is committing genocide and an application by the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for arrest warrants against three Hamas leaders — including Haniyeh — and two Israeli officials — including Prime Minister Netanyahu — for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The arrest warrants include one for Mohammed Deif, Commander-in-Chief of Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. the Israeli army claims to have assassinated Deif in an airstrike on July 13 in the Al Mawasi humanitarian safe zone in Gaza — one that killed at least 90 people in a massacre described by United Nations official Scott Anderson as “some of the most horrific scenes I have seen in my nine months in Gaza.”