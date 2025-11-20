Israeli Strikes in Gaza Result in 28 Palestinian Deaths, 17 Children Among Victims

Israel Defense Forces strikes killed at least 28 Palestinians including a woman and 17 children in the Gaza Strip Wednesday in the latest of what local officials say are over 400 Israeli violations of a tenuous ceasefire.

The IDF said it carried out strikes targeting neighborhoods in Gaza City and Khan Younis after “terrorists” opened fire on occupation troops—none of whom were harmed—in what the IDF called “a violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Gaza officials said that more than 100 people were also wounded in Wednesday’s attacks, including one which medical personnel said targeted a building housing displaced families in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.