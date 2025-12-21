Israeli Forces Massacre 6 Palestinians Celebrating Wedding at Gaza School Shelter

Funerals were held Saturday in northern Gaza for six people, including children, massacred the previous day by Israeli tank fire during a wedding celebration at a school sheltering displaced people, as the number of Palestinians killed during the tenuous 10-week ceasefire rose to over 400.

On Friday, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank blasted the second floor of the Gaza Martyrs School, which was housing Palestinians displaced by the two-year war on Gaza in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

Al Jazeera and other news outlets reported that the attack occurred while people were celebrating a wedding.

Al-Shifa Hospital director Mohammed Abou Salmiya said those slain included a 4-month-old infant, a 14-year-old girl, and two women. At least five others were injured in the attack.

“It was a safe area and a safe school and suddenly... they began firing shells without warning, targeting women, children and civilians,” Abdullah Al-Nader—who lost relatives including 4-month-old Ahmed Al-Nader in the attack—told Agence France-Presse.