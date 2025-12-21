Epstein Files: DOJ Removes 16 Epstein File, Including Photo of Donald Trump; Democrats Demand Answers

Sixteen Epstein-related files, including an image showing Donald Trump has disappeared from the DOJ website
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee accused the DOJ of a cover-up and demanded transparency
The partial release of Epstein files under a congressional mandate has drawn criticism for heavy redactions
16 documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including a photograph showing US President Donald Trump, were removed from the US Department of Justice’s public website within 24 hours of their release. The files were taken down without any explanation or public notice, triggering political backlash, renewed concerns over transparency, and fresh scrutiny of the DOJ’s long-awaited Epstein files disclosure.
The missing files were available on Friday but were no longer accessible by Saturday. Among them was an image labelled “file 468,” which showed a desk containing photographs stored in frames and drawers. One photograph inside a drawer included Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump, and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Other removed files reportedly included images of nude paintings and photographs from Epstein’s residences.
The Justice Department has not clarified why the files were removed or whether the action was intentional. In a post on X, the department said materials would continue to be “reviewed and redacted consistent with the law,” citing caution as additional information is assessed. However, the statement did not directly address the disappearance of the files.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee raised concerns about the removals, particularly the image featuring Trump. “This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” the committee wrote on X, tagging Attorney General Pam Bondi. “What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.” In subsequent posts, Democrats described the removals as a “White House cover-up.”
The controversy emerged as the DOJ began releasing tens of thousands of pages of Epstein-related records on Friday December 19, 2025, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed by Congress mandating public disclosure of the department’s records. While the release was presented as a major step toward accountability, critics argue that it offered little new information into Epstein’s crimes or the prosecutorial decisions that enabled him to evade serious federal charges for years.
The released material focused largely on images of Epstein’s properties in New York City and the US Virgin Islands, as well as photographs of celebrities and politicians. There were numerous images of former President Bill Clinton but comparatively few featuring Trump. Both men have acknowledged knowing Epstein but have denied any wrongdoing, and neither has been accused of crimes related to him. Trump’s allies highlighted the prominence of Clinton-related images, while Democrats focused on the sudden disappearance of files referencing Trump.
Although the statutory deadline for full disclosure was Friday, the DOJ has said it plans to release additional records on a rolling basis. The department has blamed the delay on the time-consuming process of redacting victims’ names and identifying information, but it has not provided a timeline for when the complete set of documents will be made public. This approach has angered Epstein survivors and lawmakers who pushed for the legislation.
The documents released so far represent only a small fraction of the records in the government’s possession. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said Manhattan federal prosecutors alone held more than 3.6 million records related to Epstein and Maxwell. Some newly disclosed documents were heavily redacted, including a 119-page “Grand Jury–NY” transcript that was entirely blacked out.
Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019 but died by suicide in jail before trial. His associate Ghislaine Maxwell was later convicted. While the DOJ insists it is not redacting the names of politicians unless legally required, the unexplained removal of at least 16 files has intensified doubts over whether the disclosures will ultimately provide a complete and transparent account of Epstein’s crimes and the government’s handling of the case.
