Epstein Files: DOJ Removes 16 Epstein File, Including Photo of Donald Trump; Democrats Demand Answers

16 documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including a photograph showing US President Donald Trump, were removed from the US Department of Justice’s public website within 24 hours of their release. The files were taken down without any explanation or public notice, triggering political backlash, renewed concerns over transparency, and fresh scrutiny of the DOJ’s long-awaited Epstein files disclosure.

The missing files were available on Friday but were no longer accessible by Saturday. Among them was an image labelled “file 468,” which showed a desk containing photographs stored in frames and drawers. One photograph inside a drawer included Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump, and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Other removed files reportedly included images of nude paintings and photographs from Epstein’s residences.