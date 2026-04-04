Iran Conflict Disrupts Private US Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



By Alex Raufoglu

WASHINGTON -- The flow of volunteer humanitarian aid from the United States to Ukraine -- a critical lifeline for frontline communities -- is coming under mounting strain, as disruptions linked to the Iran conflict ripple through global shipping networks.

US-based charities and volunteer groups tell RFE/RL that deliveries of essential supplies are now delayed by weeks, while transportation costs are rising sharply -- forcing difficult choices between funding freight and purchasing life-saving equipment.

For some organizations, the system is approaching a breaking point.

The ongoing Iran conflict has severely disrupted international shipping, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway used to transport about 20 percent of the world's oil and gas. Security risks in the Red Sea have forced ships to take longer routes, causing major delays and higher freight costs.

See Also: Trump Says US Near 'Finishing the Job' in Iran, But Vows '2-3 Weeks' Of More War

Aid Delayed At Sea, Pressure Mounts On Land

Hope For Ukraine, a New Jersey-based nonprofit delivering medical and humanitarian supplies to civilians and frontline areas, says its shipments are now taking significantly longer to reach Ukraine.

Containers carrying medical supplies and energy-resilience equipment are delayed by an additional three weeks, extending transit times by nearly a month.

“These kits are essential,” the group’s CEO, Yuriy Boyechko, told RFE/RL on April 2. “They keep clinics and shelters powered. When they are delayed like this, it creates a real, life-threatening gap.”

The organization typically ships one to two containers per month from the United States, each carrying up to 20 tons of aid. Unlike government assistance, these deliveries rely on private donations and volunteer networks.

But those shipments are now facing growing uncertainty. “The routes have been completely redirected,” Boyechko said. “Ships have to take a much longer path. That means much longer delivery times for people who cannot afford to wait.”

Among the most critical supplies are solar-powered generators -- now indispensable in a country where energy infrastructure has been repeatedly targeted.

Delays Translate Into Real-World Consequences

Hope For Ukraine distributes the generators to frontline communities and areas enduring prolonged blackouts, where access to reliable power remains limited.

“We don’t ship food -- we buy that locally,” Boyechko said. “What we send are things people cannot access in Ukraine, especially energy equipment.”

Each delay, he added, has direct humanitarian consequences. “Every extra week means people stay without power,” he said. “After the winter we had, with so much infrastructure destroyed, this becomes an energy crisis for those communities.”

Without electricity, clinics struggle to function, medicines cannot be stored safely, and even basic care becomes harder to deliver.

The delays are also affecting shipments of electric mobility scooters -- a key resource for Ukraine’s growing population of war amputees.

See Also: Trump Says US 'In Negotiations Right Now' On Ending War Despite Iranian Denials

According to Boyechko, Ukraine now has more than 120,000 amputees as a result of the war. “For them, every delay means more time without independence,” he said. “It’s more waiting for something that is essential to their daily lives.”

Rising Costs Force Painful Trade-Offs

At the same time, the cost of shipping aid is climbing. After more than two years of relatively stable rates, Hope For Ukraine was notified that prices would increase beginning April 1.

“We are seeing a 10 to 25 percent increase,” Boyechko said.

For nonprofits operating on limited budgets, the impact is immediate. “That means we have to redirect funds,” he said. “Money that would go toward generators or medical supplies now has to cover shipping.”

The result is a shrinking volume of aid reaching Ukraine -- even as demand remains high.

The disruption is also affecting procurement. Components sourced from overseas are taking longer to reach US warehouses, slowing the entire supply chain.

“It’s not just shipping from the US to Ukraine,” Boyechko said. “Even getting supplies into our warehouse is slower. The delays are happening across the entire chain.”

He added that while fewer organizations now ship large containers compared to the early stages of the war -- due in part to funding constraints -- those that remain active are facing similar challenges.

“Everyone who is still sending aid is dealing with this,” he said.

A Wider Shock To Global Shipping

Experts say these disruptions reflect broader strains on global logistics tied to the Iran conflict.

John Saldanha, a supply chain specialist at West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics, describes the situation as a “capacity crunch” in maritime transport.

A significant share of global container capacity has been disrupted, he said, as vessels are delayed, rerouted, or stranded -- including in and around key waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, security risks in the Red Sea are forcing ships to take longer routes around southern Africa, adding weeks to delivery times.

“All of this pushes freight rates higher,” Saldanha told RFE/RL, warning that smaller shippers -- including nonprofits -- are particularly vulnerable.

“They are the ones who get squeezed,” he said.

Even if conditions improve, recovery will take time. “It’s like a backlog in a pipeline,” he added. “It can take weeks, months, even longer to clear.”

Other Groups Brace For Further Delays

Other US-based volunteer organizations supporting Ukraine say they are increasingly concerned about the knock-on effects.

US Ukrainian Activists, which provides protective gear and other support to frontline paramedics, is already navigating complex logistics chains that span multiple countries.

“We recently placed orders for protective equipment that must travel through several stages before reaching Ukraine,” said Nadia Shaporynska, the group’s president.

Such arrangements leave shipments exposed to disruption at multiple points along the route.

“Unfortunately, there is such a chance,” she told RFE/RL when asked about potential delays. “Of course, I’m concerned. We want the aid to arrive as quickly as possible.”

Even air deliveries -- typically faster and more reliable -- have shown signs of slowing. “We are hoping that the next shipment will arrive on time,” she added.

For now, the aid continues to move. But it is moving more slowly, at higher cost, and with increasing uncertainty.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

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