Update documents for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged people to update their documents in Aadhaar issued 10 years back for continued accuracy of information in the Aadhaar database.



Those who got their Aadhaar issued 10 years back, and have never updated after that in all these years, are encouraged to get their documents updated.



According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, people can update their Aadhaar by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address), either online through the myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre.



During the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity for residents of India. More than 1,100 government schemes and programmes, including 319 run by the Central government, use Aadhaar-based identification for delivery of services. Also, many financial institutions like banks, NBFCs, etc. use Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.



The ministry said that it is in the interest of the residents to keep their Aadhaar updated with current proof of identity and proof of address.



Keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication. (SJ/IANS)