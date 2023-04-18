10 ways to remove Tanning this summer

Summers are here in full splendour, and all those who love sunshine and adventures in the Sun, also have a fear of tanning. Sometimes this affects you physically and affects your confidence and self-esteem.



Is the fear of getting tanned forcing you to avoid going out? Tanning is unavoidable, but you can easily remove sun tan at home with some simple ingredients. Try these simple ayurvedic ways to get rid of tanning at home outlined by Shreedha Singh, Co-Founder of T.A.C - The Ayurveda Co.



Ayurvedic body mask: This ayurvedic body mask requires two teaspoons of triphala churna, a pinch of turmeric, one teaspoon of besan, and a few drops of rose water. Apply this combination to the affected tanned area and rinse after 15 minutes.



Coffee body scrub: Add one or two teaspoons of almond or coconut oil, half a spoonful of sugar, and a few drops of lemon juice to one tablespoon of filter coffee (dry powder or filtrate). After thoroughly blending the ingredients, gently massage your tanned body parts. Rinse it off after some time, then pat it dry. The finest results come from using this twice each week.



Papaya mask: Papaya is one of the best ingredients for skin care. The fruit contains enzymes that help whiten and detan the skin. Additionally, it helps treat skin ulcers and can be beneficial for removing tan from the body.



Combine one tablespoon of honey and half-ripe papaya pulp in a bowl. Next, apply it gently to the tanned areas and massage it for ten minutes. Allow it to rest for another 20 minutes. After washing with cold water, apply a mild moisturizer. Use this mask at least twice a week for quick results.



Nalpamaradithailam: Regular body oiling with the Ayurvedic "NalpamaradiThailam" lightening and brightening oil aids in detan and keeping the body supple and nourished.



Turmeric and besan pack: Mix two teaspoons of besan, one teaspoon of milk or curd, and one teaspoon of turmeric powder to make a thick pack. Apply the paste to your sun-affected skin gently and uniformly for 30 minutes, and wash it off with warm water.



Banana and honey mask: Mash some overripe bananas with a spoonful of honey, a few drops of milk, and malai. This mixture lightened the skin when applied to tanned body parts and rinsed off after 15 minutes.



Coconut milk: This de-tanner is all-natural and easily accessible. Vitamin C and lactic acid are abundant in coconut milk, which helps to eliminate tanning from the skin effectively. Additionally, it is very moisturising and nourishing, which also keeps your skin hydrated. To use:



Drench a cotton pad in fresh organic coconut milk.



Apply it evenly to the face and neck and let it absorb in the skin for 15 minutes.



Wash it off with normal water.



Masoor dal, aloe vera, and tomato pack: Make a paste using aloe vera puree, tomato paste, and lentils. Spread the paste to the tanned areas of your body, let it sit for thirty minutes, and then rinse. Apply this mask at least twice a week for optimum results.



Rice flour body scrub: Take 1-2 tablespoons of rice flour and combine it with some raw milk. Apply the mixture by blending and gently massaging it with your fingertips on the face, neck, and other tanning-prone body regions. After leaving it on for twenty minutes, rinse it off with normal water. Apply this homemade scrub twice or thrice a week to get rid of the tan naturally.



Apply sunscreen: Maintain your skin care regimen because tanning takes around a month or two to remove. To prevent further tanning, apply sunscreen frequently to your body. [IANS/JS]

