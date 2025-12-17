Intellipaat Electric Vehicle Design Course

By Vivek Kumar Upadhyay
Intellipaat's Electric Vehicle Design Course is a focused, industry-oriented learning route for students and professionals that are looking forward to entering the fast-growing industry of electric vehicles without investing in a lengthy academic curriculum.
Why This Course Stands Out:
Industry-relevant curriculum with a focus on real-world EV design and engineering.
It covers end-to-end EV fundamentals, including vehicle architecture, batteries, motors, power electronics, and charging systems.
Hands-on projects and case studies on real challenges in EV design.
Career support via resume guidance and interview preparation for EV roles
The course is structured to balance theory with practical exposure that shall help the learners understand how electric vehicles are actually designed, developed, and integrated into the automotive industry.
Offered by: Intellipaat
Duration: Flexible (online, instructor-led + self-paced)
Eligibility: Engineering students, graduates, working professionals, and EV enthusiasts from mechanical, electrical, or related backgrounds