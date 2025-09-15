PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, a Project Worth Rs 8,070 Crore

After 172 years of the Railway’s launch in India, Mizoram is set to receive its first Train line. The project through the historic railway lines in Mizoram has been made possible, costing a whopping Rs. 8,070 crore, including four railway stations.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the railway line on Saturday, 13th September, 2025, and flagged off the first Rajdhani Express from Aizawl to Delhi.

The project was sanctioned in the year 2008-2009 and was executed by Northeast Frontier Railway at the cost mentioned above. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of this project in 2014.

Aizawl, the capital city of one of the seven north-eastern states, Mizoram, will make the state connected with the rest of the nation through the world’s largest mode of transportation, i.e., Indian Railways. More than 172 years ago, the British introduced Railways to India. The trains will pass through steep hills, dense forests, and deep gorges of the state, including 48 tunnels and over 150 bridges in its route.

On the 13th September, Prime Minister Modi visited Mizoram and inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line and flagged off the first Rajdhani Express Train between Aizawl and Delhi, and the train is scheduled to start its weekly services from Friday, 19th September.

See Also: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 18,530 cr in Assam today



The Bairabi Sairang broad gauge is a 51.38 km-long railway line project. It’s a part of the Centre’s Act East Policy, which will link Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar town and then the rest of the nation. Thus, the result of this project will help to enhance connectivity of Mizoram with other parts of the country by making the state a part of India’s Railway Network lines for the very first time.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, the Rajdhani Express will cover the total distance of 2,510 km in 43 hours and 25 minutes between Aizawl and the nation's capital city, Delhi. It will travel with an average speed of 57.81 km/hr.

The inaugural run on the 13th September followed a different schedule from the regular weekly service, but the stops, number of coaches, and other details will remain the same as that of the regular train service. The train will operate from Sairang to Anand Vihar with the number “20597” and from Anand Vihar to Sairang with the number “20598”.

Another underlying point of this route is India’s second-highest railway bridge, standing at a height of 114 meters, which is 42 meters taller than the Qutub Minar.

The train will stop at 21 stations between Sairang and Anand Vihar, Delhi, including major ones like Guwahati, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Patna, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Kanpur. The four new railway stations inaugurated in Mizoram are: Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang. [Rh/MY]

Also Read:

