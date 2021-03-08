Monday, March 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness How Multilayered Masks Will Help in Preventing Aerosol Generation
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

How Multilayered Masks Will Help in Preventing Aerosol Generation

Triple-layered masks, even those made of cloth, and N95 masks were found to prevent atomisation and therefore offered the best protection

0
Face Masks
Face masks can reduce virus transmission by blocking both large droplets and aerosols, but their efficiency varies with the type of material, pore size and number of layers. Pexels

As triple-layered and N95 masks offer best protection from Covid, they must be used where health officials have made it mandatory to prevent aerosol generation, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)on Sunday.

“You are protected, but others around you may not be. For single and double-layered masks, most of the droplets were found to be below 100 microns, with the potential to become aerosols that remain suspended in the air for a long time and potentially cause infection,” said IISc’s mechanical engineering professor Saptarish Basu in a statement here.

Triple-layered masks, even those made of cloth, and N95 masks were found to prevent atomisation and therefore offered the best protection,” the study revealed.

Using a high-speed camera, the institute’s research team tracked individual cough-like droplets impinging on single, double and multi-layered masks.

“When a person coughs, large droplets (less than 200 microns) hit the inner surface of a mask at a high speed, penetrate the mask fabric and break up or “atomise” into smaller droplets, which have a chance of aerosolisation and carry viruses like Covid with them, said the premiere institute’s study, published in “Science Advances”.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Face masks can reduce virus transmission by blocking both large droplets and aerosols, but their efficiency varies with the type of material, pore size and number of layers.

“Most studies don’t look at what is going on at the individual droplet level and how aerosols can be generated,” Basu asserted.

Previous studies looked at how these droplets “leak” from the sides of masks, but not at how the mask can aid in secondary atomisation into smaller droplets.

To mimic a human cough, the team used a custom droplet dispenser to pressurize a surrogate cough liquid (water, salt with mucin and a phospholipid) and eject single droplets onto the mask.

“The pressurisation increases a droplet’s velocity and the [nozzle] opening time determines the size,” noted research student Shubham Sharma on the occasion.

Face Mask
As triple-layered and N95 masks offer best protection from Covid, they must be used where health officials have made it mandatory to prevent aerosol generation, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)on Sunday. Pexels

The team also used a pulsed laser to cast shadows of droplets, and a camera and zoom lens to capture images at high speeds (20,000 frames per second).

Apart from surgical masks, locally sourced cloth masks were also tested.

The study was carried in collaboration with scientists in UC San Diego and University of Toronto engineering.

ALSO READ: Google’s New Feature To Make Book Reading Easier For The Little Ones

The researchers plan to do more studies using a patient simulator also allow tracking multiple droplets.

“Studies are on to propose robust models to understand how this atomisation is actually taking place. This is a problem not just for Covid, but for similar respiratory diseases in the future as well,” added Sharma. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleRetinal Implants Can Give Artificial Vision To Blind
Next articleOne-Hour One Word Literacy Challenge: A Challenge To Promote Female Literacy

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

NewsGram Desk - 0
The epics Ramayana and Mahabharata seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been launched, with plots...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Representation of Women on Cinema Can Alter How People Percieve Them in Real: Anushka Sharma

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Anushka Sharma promises to make sure all her films have progressive women characters. She says it...
Read more
Lead Story

Tech Review (Realme Watch S): Affordable Yet Stylish

NewsGram Desk - 0
The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The epics Ramayana and Mahabharata seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been launched, with plots...
Read more

Representation of Women on Cinema Can Alter How People Percieve Them in Real: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Anushka Sharma promises to make sure all her films have progressive women characters. She says it...
Read more

Tech Review (Realme Watch S): Affordable Yet Stylish

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched...
Read more

Women Photographers Making An Impact In Today’s World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"People always call me 'sir' when they first call as they don't expect a woman to be behind the camera" are the words of...
Read more

One-Hour One Word Literacy Challenge: A Challenge To Promote Female Literacy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To mark International Women's Day, Indian educationist Sunita Gandhi has invited volunteers from all sections of society to take up the one-hour one Word...
Read more

How Multilayered Masks Will Help in Preventing Aerosol Generation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As triple-layered and N95 masks offer best protection from Covid, they must be used where health officials have made it mandatory to prevent aerosol...
Read more

Retinal Implants Can Give Artificial Vision To Blind

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are developing a retinal implant that works with camera-equipped smart glasses and a microcomputer that may help blind people in getting an artificial...
Read more

Google Advises To Go For “Mental Health Counselling” Over Racism/Harassment Complaints By Employees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Several Google employees have said that the company allegedly suggested them to go for mental health counselling or apply for leave when they complained...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada