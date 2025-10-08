Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 11-Day Battle Following Road Accident

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away at the age of 35 after fighting for his life for 11 days at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering critical injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27.

According to reports, Rajvir was riding his motorcycle toward Shimla when he collided with stray cattle on the road. The accident caused severe head and spinal injuries. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Mohali for advanced treatment. Doctors said he had suffered brain damage and remained on ventilator support until his death.

His wife had reportedly urged him not to go on the bike ride that day, but he insisted. Following his accident, Rajvir’s family members and fans had been praying for his recovery. The tragic news of his passing left the Punjabi entertainment industry and his followers heartbroken.

Actors and singers, including Neeru Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, and Ammy Virk, expressed grief on social media, remembering Rajvir as a talented and humble artist who always stayed connected to his roots. Politicians from Punjab also paid tribute, calling his death a great loss to Punjabi music and cinema.