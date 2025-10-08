Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 11-Day Battle Following Road Accident

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away at the age of 35 after fighting for his life for 11 days at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering critical injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27.
According to reports, Rajvir was riding his motorcycle toward Shimla when he collided with stray cattle on the road. The accident caused severe head and spinal injuries. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Mohali for advanced treatment. Doctors said he had suffered brain damage and remained on ventilator support until his death.
His wife had reportedly urged him not to go on the bike ride that day, but he insisted. Following his accident, Rajvir’s family members and fans had been praying for his recovery. The tragic news of his passing left the Punjabi entertainment industry and his followers heartbroken.
Actors and singers, including Neeru Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, and Ammy Virk, expressed grief on social media, remembering Rajvir as a talented and humble artist who always stayed connected to his roots. Politicians from Punjab also paid tribute, calling his death a great loss to Punjabi music and cinema.
Early Life and Education
Rajvir Jawanda was born in Jagraon, Ludhiana district of Punjab, around 1990. He completed his schooling from Sanmati Vimal Jain School in Jagraon, and then graduated from DAV College, Jagraon. He later earned a Master's degree in Theatre and Television from Punjabi University, Patiala. During his college years, he was also a double gold medalist in folk singing competitions. Before entering the music industry, Rajvir passed the Punjab Police exam and also underwent training. However, his passion for singing led him to follow his dream of becoming a musician.
Music and Acting Career
Rajvir made his singing debut in 2016 and quickly became a household name in Punjab. Some of his most popular songs include “Sardaari,” “Kangani,” “Do Ni Sajna,” “Kali Camaro,” “Shaandaar,” “Zor,” and “Munda Like Me.” His songs often celebrated Punjabi culture and pride, earning him a loyal fan base both in India and abroad.
Apart from singing, Rajvir also acted in Punjabi films. He appeared in movies like Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Kaka Ji (2019), and Jind Jaan (2019). His performances were well-received for their natural charm and honesty. During his career, Rajvir also received several awards including Best Folk Pop Vocalist, Best Debut Male Singer, and Best Actor (Critics).
Legacy
Rajvir Jawanda’s sudden death has left a deep void in the Punjabi music industry. Fans remember him as a grounded, cheerful artist who always promoted Punjabi language and traditions. Singer Neeru Bajwa shared an emotional post calling his death “very painful,” while other artists said his voice will continue to inspire future generations