Costume festival brings joy, positivity to this small hamlet in Uttar Pradesh

Costume festival brings joy:- A small hamlet in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh has made its name because of its annual three-day nakal — a sort of fancy dress competition. No one knows for sure when the tradition started, but it has always been around, says Ramdhar Rajvanshi (50) of Pailakisa village.

The fair starts a day before karwa chauth and ends a day after it, bringing together the community and helping in honing the traditional artform.

According to Sukali Rajvanshi (58), the entire village comes together to organise the fair. “This is our annual community event. Every section of the village contributes and participates in the fair. It reinforces the message of village unity. Also, there is no financial burden on anyone in connection with the fair,” he says.

The village population is made up of Dhobis, Kahars, Muraus, Bhats, Naus, Pasis, Lakadharas, Bhurjis, Brahmins and Thakurs, who come together without any discrimination to organise the festival, he says.

Emotional significance

Sumit Bajpai ‘Madhyandin’ (35), a writer, says the purpose of organising the nakal is to bring “positivity and happiness” in the village. “Its more crucial message is in promoting social unity.”

“The fair has been a part of our lives since childhood. Attending the fair was supposed to bring good luck. It was thought that skipping the fair for a year would lead to the death of 40 people,” Ramkumar Pandey (61) explains.

Ramakant Pandey (94), a historian from Brahmawali village located some 12 km from Pailakisa, highlights the emotional and cultural significance of the festival for the residents. “The fair is held to ensure good luck in the village all year round and the villagers think that it is auspicious to attend. Around 60 to 70 years ago, the villagers could not organise the fair due to lack of time and coincidentally 40 people died due to a cholera outbreak. Though it is a coincidence, the villagers were deeply affected and ever since not a fair has been missed.”

“We even got special permission from the administration to hold the fair during the pandemic,” Ramkumar says. The fair was organised in a big open field, and only a small number of people participated from Pailakisa and nearby villages.