Monday, January 18, 2021
A Musical Tribute To The Valor And Brave Indian soldiers
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

A Musical Tribute To The Valor And Brave Indian soldiers

Amar Jyoti: A Tribute to Unknown Soldiers' will take place online on January 23

Musical tribute

In the run-up to this year’s Republic Day, music aficionados can gear up for a musical tribute to the valor and courage of the brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives battling for the nation. Organized by the Tabla Wizard Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society, the 22nd edition of ‘Amar Jyoti: A Tribute to Unknown Soldiers’ will take place online on January 23.

The musical tribute evening will see an exciting line-up of Indian classical artists who will come together on one stage to create a memorable concert. The highlight will be a soulful Jugalbandi by renowned folk singers Padma Shri recipient Malini Awasthi and Roshan Khan (Mangniyar). Many other artists will accompany, including the likes of Rafik Khan Merasi, a masterful Kamaicha player, Latif Khan on Dholak, Zaheer Khan will be on Kartal and vocalist Sawai Khan.

On organizing the concert, Shruti Chatur Lal Sharma, the granddaughter of the tabla legend and the Program Director at Pandit Chaturlal Festival said, “It is an honor to have this opportunity to organize an event to pay tribute to the martyrs of our nation. With this soulful music, we extend our gratitude to all those unknown soldiers who risked their lives for the nation and our safety.

Our entire team looks forward to the main event and thank all our sponsors and associates. The event is organized in association with ICCR and Indian Raga. The main sponsor is ONGC and co-sponsored by GAIL, Oil India Limited, PFC, NTPC, and Powergrid.” The musical ode will be streamed LIVE on January 23 2021 at 7 p.m. on the Society’s social media handles. (IANS)

