Nagaland ranks third in literacy among Indian states: CM Rio

Kohima, Sep 5: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Friday that the state has emerged as India's third most literate state at 95.7 per cent, only behind Kerala and Mizoram.

Addressing the Teacher's Day function in Kohima, the Chief Minister stated that when Nagaland attained statehood in 1963, the literacy rate was just 21.95 per cent, among the lowest in the country, but today, Nagaland has emerged as India's third most literate state at 95.7 per cent, only behind Kerala and Mizoram.

Such a high literacy rate reflected the tireless efforts of teachers, educationists and policy-makers in the state.

He also highlighted that Nagaland has 2,734 schools, 32,801 teachers and 4,10,389 school-going children.

Rio noted the progress made by the School Leadership Academy of Nagaland (SLAN), established in 2023, which is spearheading in-service teacher training and leadership development.

Taking forward the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Nagaland has introduced major reforms, he added.

He also stated that the Nagaland State Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage Education (NSCFSE) is now ready, and shortly will be launching the Systems for Outstanding Achievements and Reformation (SOAR) Mission, a partnership programme aimed at bringing global standards into our curriculum, teaching, assessment, and school management.