US Citizen On Trial In Russia After Abrupt Arrest, Alleged Abuse

By Aleksandra Sokolova

On the morning of November 19, 2024, US citizen Timur Kishukov was supposed to fly back to his home near Chicago, where the truck driver had started his own logistics company earlier in the year, after a visit to his native region of Kabardino-Balkaria, in Russia's North Caucasus.

He didn't make it to the airport. On the eve of his return flight, the 37-year-old father of four was detained by Federal Security Service (FSB) officers who bound his wrists with tape, covered his head and face with a jacket, and drove him away without saying where they were taking him, a person close to Kishukov's family told RFE/RL.

Kishukov was brought to a basement room where he was questioned for over three hours about his stance on Russia's war in Ukraine and badgered about Russians who have worked for US intelligence -- including a purported former CIA informant who was fatally injured by a pipe bomb blast in New Jersey in 1985.

The officers proposed that Kishukov work with Russian intelligence, providing information about people in his Russian-speaking community in the United States and what the officers suggested were ties between its members and the CIA, the person close to the family said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

Threatened By Criminal Charges

When he refused, they began to beat him and threatened to hit him with criminal charges, saying it would be easy to find witnesses who would "say whatever is needed," Kishukov said at an initial custody hearing in November 2024, according to the source.

By midnight, the authorities had launched a formal investigation, and the regional branch of the FSB charged Kishukov with participation in a terrorist group, undergoing terrorism training, and participation in an illegal armed formation -- charges often pressed against suspects in the mostly Muslim North Caucasus, where two wars in the Chechnya region in the 1990s-2000s spawned an Islamist insurgency.