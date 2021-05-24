Monday, May 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story NASA: Organic Salts Have Been Discovered On Mars
Lead StoryScience & Technology

NASA: Organic Salts Have Been Discovered On Mars

Organic compounds and salts on Mars could have formed by geologic processes or be remnants of ancient microbial life, NASA said in a statement

0
salts
True color image of Mars taken by the OSIRIS instrument on the ESA Rosetta spacecraft during its February 2007 flyby of the planet. Wikimedia Commons

Organic salts are likely to present on Mars, a NASA team has found, and their detection may provide evidence that life once existed on the Red Planet.

A study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, found that organic salts, such as iron, calcium, and magnesium oxalates and acetates, may be widespread in Martian surface sediments. These salts are the chemical remnants of organic compounds.

Organic compounds and salts on Mars could have formed by geologic processes or be remnants of ancient microbial life, NASA said in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The findings were determined by lab experiments and analysis of data from the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM), a portable chemistry lab inside Curiosity’s belly.

salts
A composite Viking orbiter image of Olympus Mons on Mars, the tallest known volcano and mountain in the Solar System. Wikimedia Commons

“If we determine that there are organic salts concentrated anywhere on Mars, we’ll want to investigate those regions further, and ideally drill deeper below the surface where organic matter could be better preserved,” said James M. T. Lewis, an organic geochemist based at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Besides adding more evidence to the idea that there once was an organic matter on Mars, directly detecting organic salts would also support modern-day Martian habitability, given that on Earth, some organisms can use organic salts, such as oxalates and acetates, for energy, the team said.

While directly identifying organic salts on Mars is hard to do with instruments like SAM, which heats Martian soil and rocks to release gases that reveal the composition of these samples, the team proposed another Curiosity instrument — the Chemistry and Mineralogy instrument, or CheMin for short.

salts
Martian sunset: Spirit at Gusev crater. Wikimedia Commons

This instrument could detect certain organic salts if they are present in sufficient amounts. So far, CheMin has not detected organic salts, NASA said.

ALSO READ: Buried Lakes Of Liquid Water Discovered On Mars

To determine the composition of a sample, CheMin shoots X-rays at it and measures the angle at which the X-rays are diffracted toward the detector.

Curiosity’s SAM and CheMin teams will continue to search for signals of organic salts as the rover moves into a new region on Mount Sharp in Gale Crater.

Further, the European Space Agency’s forthcoming ExoMars rover, which is equipped to drill down to 6.5 feet, or 2 meters, will carry a Goddard instrument that will analyze the chemistry of these deeper Martian layers. (IANS/KB)

(organic salts on mars, what is organic salt, organic matter on Mars, NASA’s Mars exploration, what is a martian surface)

Previous articleWhy Is It Important To Wear A Mask?
Next articleMost Interesting Prison Break Stories Ever!

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

“Dreams Of A New Jerusalem”

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Cecily Hilleary In July 1620, the Puritan separatists known as Pilgrims returned to England from exile in the Netherlands and set sail for America, looking...
Read more
Lead Story

Android 12 Release Date, Features, And Much More

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Tech Roidex Google has released the beta version of Android version 12.0. These latest updates are available for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: In Low-Income Countries, 90% Of Diabetics Aren’t Treated Well

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ninety percent of people with diabetes living in low- and middle-income countries do not receive the kind of care that could make their lives...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

“Dreams Of A New Jerusalem”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Cecily Hilleary In July 1620, the Puritan separatists known as Pilgrims returned to England from exile in the Netherlands and set sail for America, looking...
Read more

Android 12 Release Date, Features, And Much More

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Tech Roidex Google has released the beta version of Android version 12.0. These latest updates are available for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and...
Read more

Study: In Low-Income Countries, 90% Of Diabetics Aren’t Treated Well

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ninety percent of people with diabetes living in low- and middle-income countries do not receive the kind of care that could make their lives...
Read more

Here’s What You Need To Know About Home Testing Covid-19 Kits

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Given the second wave of Covid-19 that has put extreme pressure on diagnostic path labs, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently approved...
Read more

Most Interesting Prison Break Stories Ever!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY For certain, the prospect of jail is enough to keep some people on track; but, for others, prison is merely a challenge,...
Read more

NASA: Organic Salts Have Been Discovered On Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Organic salts are likely to present on Mars, a NASA team has found, and their detection may provide evidence that life once existed on...
Read more

Why Is It Important To Wear A Mask?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found under which conditions and in which ways, masks actually reduce individual and population-average risks of being infected with Covid-19 and help...
Read more

Lord Vishwakarma: Know About The Architect Of The Whole Universe

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma (All Accomplishing) also known as Swayambhu Brahman (Self-manifested) is regarded as the Divine Architect of the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada