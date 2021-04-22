Thursday, April 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness New All-In-One Covid-19 Test Developed In Saudi Arabia
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

New All-In-One Covid-19 Test Developed In Saudi Arabia

The team validated the technique -- termed NIRVANA -- using nose and throat swabs from people suspected of having SARS-CoV-2 infection

0
Test
NIRVANA can rapidly diagnose multiple viral infections in a high-throughput manner, it can simultaneously detect the virus and report its mutations. Pixabay

Researchers have developed a Covid-19 testing strategy that can streamline the process of identifying cases, tracking variants, and detecting co-infecting viruses. Currently, separate assays and complex workflows are involved in each of the diagnostic procedures, with analyses typically performed in highly specialized facilities.

The team from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia has now combined all three kinds of tests into a single procedure that should allow for point-of-care tracking of Covid-19 and the many emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Our all-in-one test provides a promising integrated solution for rapid field-deployable detection and mutational surveillance of pandemic viruses,” said the study’s lead author Mo Li, a stem cell biologist from KAUST.

Test
They also incorporated assays for three common respiratory viruses that can cause symptoms similar to Covid-19. Pixabay

The new test takes advantage of a recent genetic method (called recombinase polymerase amplification) and a next-generation portable sequencer to quickly detect the presence of viral sequences and provide read-outs — in up to 96 patient samples at a time.
Li’s team, in collaboration with researchers from Saudi Arabia, the US, and Spain, designed the test to decode five segments of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, each chosen to help guide variant track. They also incorporated assays for three common respiratory viruses that can cause symptoms similar to Covid-19.

ALSO READ: Spiritual Power To Guard: Devotees Of Lord Ram Spread Message Of Covid19 Norms

The team validated the technique — termed NIRVANA — using nose and throat swabs from people suspected of having SARS-CoV-2 infection. They also tested wastewater samples collected from municipal sewage at KAUST to show how the method could allow for population-level surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses.

“NIRVANA can rapidly diagnose multiple viral infections in a high-throughput manner, it can simultaneously detect the virus and report its mutations,” said Chongwei Bi, a doctoral student at KAUST. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleNew Study Explores Deep Neural Networks’ Visual Perception
Next articleHere’s How Different Immune Cells Respond To Covid Infection

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more
India

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more
Health & Fitness

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Produced Oxygen On Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New feat to the credit of Perseverance: the NASA rover transformed carbon dioxide from Mars' atmosphere into oxygen, a first on another planet, the...
Read more

World Earth Day: Celebrate Sustainable Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Each year 22nd April or Earth Day as we know it brings with it a reminder to do better for our planet and takes...
Read more

UN: World Is In Danger Of Losing Benefits The Ocean Provides

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is at risk of losing many of the benefits the ocean provides, warns the latest UN assessment on the state of the...
Read more

Restaurant Marketing Strategies During Corona Virus Outbreak

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It comes as no surprise the sudden surge in COVID cases has stopped many lot sectors in their tracks. The restaurant business is one...
Read more

Dates, Ramzan’s Favourite Fruit, Are Both Nutritious And Healthy!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Ramzan and one is immediately reminded of dates. Yes, that sumptuous fruit with which the faithful break their fast during the Iftar (breaking...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada