Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Lead Story

Notable Revolutions In World History

Although revolutions entail several types, they usually share various features in common such as public discontent and common inspiration

Revolution
Multiple reasons lead to some type of revolt. Pixabay

By- Khushi Bisht

Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of the populace is dissatisfied with governmental, fiscal, and social systems, a revolution may occur. A vast number of individuals have common motives, which binds them all together. Multiple reasons lead to some type of revolt, such as economic woes and an outdated imperial framework that fuelled discrimination, etc.

The following are some of the most significant revolutions that shaped history:

Revolution
John Trumbull’s painting, depicting the five-man drafting committee of the Declaration of Independence presenting their work to Congress. Wikimedia Commons

1. The American Revolution

The American Revolution, which lasted from 1775 to 1783, was one of the first revolutions in contemporary history. Conflicts arose between the British and their thirteen American colonies during this period. The colonists were becoming profoundly irritated by the heavy taxation. As demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with the tax hikes, outbreaks of violence erupted. On June 17, 1775, British colonists chose to create an army under the command of George Washington, which also went to the battlefield. The battle lasted for many years till George Washington’s forces, supported by the French military defeated Great Britain. Peace and harmony were established on September 3rd, 1783, and the United States was officially declared as an independent nation by Britain.

Revolution
French Revolution. Wikimedia Commons

2. The French Revolution

The triumph of the American Revolution sparked the French Revolution, which occurred between 1789 and 1799. Except for the elite, who enjoyed luxurious and luxurious lives, the citizens of France were largely living in extreme poverty by the late eighteenth century. People were fed up with a monocracy that raised high tax rates but gave them little in exchange, so they switched their wrath on King Louis XVI. A vast number of civilians lost their lives in fighting during the Revolution, which was aggressive and brutal. Revolutionaries were influenced by the motto “Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity” to battle for massive social changes. As Napoleon Bonaparte took control in the late 1790s and proclaimed himself Emperor of France in 1804, the revolt finally ended.

Revolution
Haitian Revolution: A drawing of black slaves killing white slavers. Wikimedia Commons

3. The Haitian Revolution

Haiti was a French settlement known as Saint Domingue in 1791. Their agricultural sector was a major source of profit for France. They heavily relied on slave labor and captivated nearly 800,000 people. On August 27, 1791, influenced by the French Revolution, several captives stood up to combat their persecutors. Thousands of people died in the struggle for dominance and authority between various factions. At last, on January 1, 1804, the country finally gained independence and was renamed Haiti, making it the first black republic and nation established by slaves.

Revolution
Soldiers marching in Petrograd, March 1917. Wikimedia Commons

4. The Russian Revolution

One of the most volatile revolutionary developments of the 20th century was the Russian Revolution of 1917. Before 1917, Russia was governed by a czarist autocracy and an oppressive regime. The Petrograd Soviet was established by the military to force Czar Nicholas III to resign. Before the October Revolution, power and control were divided between a provincial council and the Petrograd Soviet. On the 24th and 25th of October, the Bolshevik party, led by Vladimir Lenin, invaded the city and seized administration offices. They established a new regime under the dictatorship of Lenin. In 1923, Lenin’s Red Army triumphed over the Russian Civil War, forming the Soviet Union.

Revolution
Victorious rebels in the Havana Hilton, January 1959. Wikimedia Commons

5. The Cuban Revolution

Between 1953 and 1959, Fidel Castro led a revolution against Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista to root out corruption. The insurgents, including Castro, attempted to attack the Moncada military base on July 26, 1953, but had been apprehended and imprisoned. With other refugees and prisoners, he established the 26th of July movement after his release in 1955. The revolutionaries went to the hills in November 1956 to battle Batista’s forces. The protesters began taking over cities in 1958, gaining momentum along the route to Havana, Cuba’s capital. On July 1, 1959, Batista was deposed and Castro was elected president. He later emerged as a communist government with strong links to the Soviet Union, and he was also a key player in the Cold War.

Revolution
The ways the world worked and interacted shifted dramatically in the digital age. Pixabay

6. The Digital Revolution

In the late 1950s, the Digital Revolution ushered in a new era of information. Computers were widely used in the 1980s, and the World Wide Web was introduced in 1992. The ways the world worked and interacted shifted dramatically in just a few decades.

Although revolutions entail several types, they usually share various features in common such as public discontent and common inspiration. Together, these elements have sparked some of human history's greatest revolutions. Although diverse individuals, states, and civilizations were engaged in revolutions, the traits they shared helped them achieve disparities and show the solidity of humankind.

