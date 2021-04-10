Saturday, April 10, 2021
Life Style Health & Fitness Obesity Linked To Greater Menstrual Blood Loss And Inflammation In The Womb
Life Style Health & Fitness

Obesity Linked To Greater Menstrual Blood Loss And Inflammation In The Womb

Women with obesity may experience heavier periods due to increased local inflammation and delayed repair of their womb lining

menstrual blood
One more reason to reduce your body weight. Pixabay

Ladies here is one more reason to reduce your body weight. Obesity is linked to greater menstrual blood loss, which may result from increased inflammation in the womb lining, delaying its repair, according to a study conducted both on women and mice.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, UK, found a weak but statistically significant association between increasing body mass index (BMI) and more heavy periods in women. In the mouse study, the team found that after shedding their womb lining, the mice on a high-fat diet showed delayed repair of the remaining womb lining in comparison to mice on a normal diet.

Further examination of womb tissue from the mice indicated that inflammatory factors were also higher in mice with greater body weight. The findings are detailed in the Journal of Endocrinology. “Our findings suggest that women with obesity may experience heavier periods due to increased local inflammation and delayed repair of their womb lining,” said Jacqueline Maybin from the varsity’s MRC Centre for Reproductive Health.

menstrual blood
The findings suggest weight loss and anti-inflammatory medications may be useful interventions. Pixabay

The findings suggest weight loss and anti-inflammatory medications may be useful interventions for the treatment of heavy periods in women with obesity. “Although it is difficult to make strong recommendations based on this study alone, a common-sense approach would be to offer weight loss support to women with a high BMI experiencing heavy periods,” Maybin said.

ALSO READ: Lifestyle Changes Are Necessary To Control Obesity And Allergies

“However, this should not replace investigation and treatment of other underlying causes for heavy bleeding (eg fibroids, bleeding disorders, cancer). This should form part of personalized treatment recommendations to be considered by both patients and doctors,” she noted.

For the study, the team measured the BMI and menstrual blood loss of 121 women, with regular menstrual cycles, who were attending gynecology clinics and not taking any hormone medications. Mice were fed a normal diet or a high-fat diet prior to stimulation of menstruation. Mice on the high-fat diet had significantly higher body weight than those on a normal diet. (IANS/SP)

