CM Patnaik launches Dashboard to power data-driven decision making

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday rolled out the State Dashboard, a data and analytics-powered platform which will streamline performance monitoring of government schemes, aiding data-driven decision making.



Launching the dashboard, CM Patnaik said, "Technologyhas been the fulcrum of our governance model. We will continue to use the best of technology to improve the effectiveness of governance and bring transparency in public services."



"The launch of the integrated Dashboard will carry forward the 5T governance model (transparency, teamwork, technology, timeliness, transformation). It will facilitate seamless data-driven decision-making to ensure time-bound outcomes aligned with our 5T governance model," he added.



The State Dashboard consists of three critical components - CM Dashboard, Department Dashboard, and Administrative Action Monitoring Portal. The application appraises the performance of different administrative departments on 5T parameters, officials said.