Himachal Pradesh implements old pension scheme

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to implement the old pension scheme (OPS) for the existing 1.36 lakh employees, and for the future employees too.

A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here.

It was decided that the OPS beneficiaries would also be brought under the ambit of GPF and those employees under the new pension scheme (NPS), who retired after May 15, 2003, will be given OPS from the prospective date.

It was decided that after necessary amendments to the rules, the contribution by the government and the employees under the NPS will stop from April 1, 2023.