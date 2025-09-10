Odisha unveils draft EV Policy 2025 to boost green mobility

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10: The Odisha government has released the draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2025, setting an ambitious roadmap to accelerate green mobility and make the state a national leader in sustainable transportation.

The draft policy aims to achieve 50 per cent electric vehicle adoption in new registrations by 2030, expanding incentives across all vehicle categories -- ranging from two-wheelers and cars to buses, trucks, and construction equipment.

The state government has included several significant promotional measures in the new policy as the state fell short of its earlier target under the 2021 EV Policy, which aimed for 20 per cent adoption by August 2025 but recorded only 9 per cent penetration. The state government has expanded the incentives provided on the purchase of electric two-, three-, and four-wheelers, buses, trucks, and retrofitted vehicles. The subsidies have been linked to performance and efficiency.

As per the new draft EV policy, all the fuel pumps on the National Highways and State Highways, and the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation-owned bus terminals, stops across the state shall have at least one fast charging station.

The Odisha government also decided to establish Viability Gap Funding for the installation of fast charging stations across all the highways in the state.

The new EV policy announced capital subsidies for the first 100 public battery-swapping stations in the state.