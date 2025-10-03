“I thought I was being kidnapped by criminals”

Clutch of false cases

The FIR that led to Nayak’s arrest in September was filed on January 12, 2024, by mining company Maitri, alleging a “murderous attack” by villagers. Unbeknownst to him, he was accused under IPC 147, 148, 341, 342, 323, 294, 395, 427, 506, and 149.

The complaint alleged that around 40 people had attacked company employees in the village. Most of the people named in the FIR are Dalit and tribal residents, including members of the MMMSM.

But according to Nayak, no such attack occurred. He said that on the day in question, he and a few others had peacefully stopped an earthmover that had arrived for mining activity. They were unarmed and did not even carry sticks.

The police claim that Nayak absconded after the case was registered and that an arrest warrant was issued by the court on August 29. In reality, Nayak was unaware of the case and continued to live and work in the area.

Advocate and Manav Adhikar Suraksha Manch (MASM) convener Abani Gaya said the police routinely file false cases against members of tribal communities, often acting under pressure from mining companies. He explained that a common tactic involves naming a few individuals in FIRs while adding others as “unnamed accused.” When the police want to target a specific person later, they claim the individual falls under the “unknown” category in the earlier FIR.

Gaya added that tribals protesting against displacement or land acquisition are frequently branded as Maoists and slapped with charges such as sedition or other serious offences to quell dissent. As a result, many are jailed for long periods, often without a fair trial or access to legal support.

Jena, who has been closely observing such cases, said the police often file false and serious charges like attempt to murder or assault with weapons even for small protests against mining activities.He added that it’s difficult to know the exact number of such cases because police don’t always make FIRs public. Every year, about 60 such cases are filed in Odisha’s Lanjigarh alone, Jena said, adding that due process is often ignored.Take, for example, the arrest of Nayak, who had been active in resisting illegal mining in the area, especially projects tied to Maitri, a company that works with and for a major mining company. “They want to mine here, but they use front companies like Maitri to avoid scrutiny,” Nayak said.The day Nayak was arrested, villages near Lanjigarh had been preparing to pass a formal resolution opposing Maitri’s mining project.Sunani explained that the mining company runs an alumina refinery in Lanjigarh. At present, the bauxite needed for the refinery is brought in from other states. But there is a lot of bauxite in the nearby hills, such as Lanjigarh, Niyamgiri, and Sijimali-Kutrumali.Since 2003, the company has been trying to get permission to mine bauxite in these local hills. However, tribal communities, especially the Dongria Kondh people, have been strongly opposing the project. In 2013, the local tribals voted against the company’s plan to mine in the Niyamgiri hills. Later, in 2016, the Supreme Court also stopped the Odisha government from going ahead with the mining there.Despite this, in March 2023, the company was given contracts to start mining in new areas, including the Sijimali hills. This has led to fresh protests from the local tribal communities.The MMMSM has been actively resisting the mining plans. According to the group, some of the gram sabhas held to get public approval for the project were fake. So the organisation is now holding independent gram sabhas, where villagers are passing resolutions to oppose mining activities.They are also planning to take the issue to court again to try and cancel the company’s mining lease.Nayak has alleged that the company Maitri ignores environmental rules and laws, as a result of which tribal lands are becoming polluted, water sources are drying up or getting contaminated, locals’ health is being affected, and forests are disappearing.“We are not just fighting for land, we’re fighting to stay alive,” he added.