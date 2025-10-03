Pregnancy Tourism in Ladakh and “Aryan Babies”: Folklore, Fascination and Facts

Reports suggest that there are some truths to the claim of this “pregnancy tourism” in Ladakh. Brokpa villages such as Dah, Hanu, Darchik and Garkon have indeed seen a few foreign women who actually sought relationships with local men, sometimes even offering to pay for the same. Local people talk about such encounters, and some studies have even documented such cases.

However, this does not signify the presence of a well-organised “pregnancy tourism industry.” It has been found that this is not a common occurrence, nor is it institutionalized. These are scattered narratives in the valleys, exaggerated by folklore, repeated by curious travellers and blown out by social media’s hunger for the unusual.

It is said that the Brokpa people are the descendants of the soldiers who marched with Alexander the Great, which makes them the last surviving carriers of pure Aryan blood. The narration serves as a blend of fact and myth, heightened by the look and lifestyle of the Brokpa people. The community differs from neighbouring communities with their distinctive attire, festivals and lighter features, making them stand out to outsiders.