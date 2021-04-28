Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness One In Four People Suffer Side Effects From AstraZeneca, Pfizer Jabs
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

One In Four People Suffer Side Effects From AstraZeneca, Pfizer Jabs

The drop in infection at least 21 days after the first dose for Pfizer is 69 percent and for AstraZeneca 60 percent, the findings showed

0
side effects
The findings showed 25.4 percent of vaccinated people indicated suffering from one or more systemic side effects, whereas 66.2 percent reported one or more local side effects. Pixabay

One in four people experiences mild, short-lived systemic side effects like headache, fatigue, and tenderness after receiving either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a new study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases. Most side effects peaked within the first 24 hours following vaccination and usually lasted 1-2 days, and majorly among women under 55 years of age, said researchers from the King’s College London.

“The data should reassure many people that in the real world, after-effects of the vaccine are usually mild and short-lived, especially in the over 50’s who are most at risk of the infection,” Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at the varsity.”The results also show up to 70 percent protection after 3 weeks following a single dose,” Spector said.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The team analyzed data from 627,383 users of the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app who self-reported systemic and local effects within eight days of receiving one or two doses of the Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between December 8 and March 10. The findings showed 25.4 percent of vaccinated people indicated suffering from one or more systemic (excluding the area where the injection took place) side effects, whereas 66.2 percent reported one or more local (at the injection site) side effects.

Side effects
A whopping 57.2 percent and 50.9 percent reported tenderness after the first and second dose of Pfizer vaccine. Pixabay

About 13.5 percent of participants reported side effects after their first Pfizer dose, 22.0 percent after the second Pfizer dose, and 33.7 percent after the first AstraZeneca dose. The most reported systemic side effect was headache — 7.8 percent of people after the first Pfizer dose and 13.2 percent after the second Pfizer dose, while 22.8 percent of people reported headache after the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Nearly 8.4 percent and 14.4 percent of people reported fatigue after the first and second dose of Pfizer vaccine, while 21.1 percent reported fatigue after their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. A whopping 57.2 percent and 50.9 percent reported tenderness after the first and second dose of Pfizer vaccine, and 49.3 percent after the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, the researchers said.

ALSO READ: Vaccine Delay Will Give Virus Opportunity To Develop New Variants: Experts

The study also reports a significant decrease of infection rates from 12 to 21 days after the first dose of the Pfizer (58 percent reduction) and AstraZeneca (39 percent reduction) vaccines compared to a control group. The drop in infection at least 21 days after the first dose for Pfizer is 69 percent and for AstraZeneca 60 percent, the findings showed.

Moreover, Covid survivors were three times more likely to have side effects that affect the whole body after receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine than those without known infection and almost twice more likely after the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.(IANS/JC)

Previous articleVaccine Delay Will Give Virus Opportunity To Develop New Variants: Experts
Next articleRecapturing The Power Of Ancient Indian Rituals

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How To Become A Forex Trader In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Hillary Walker The trading community is growing fast, as the pandemic has stimulated interest in remote money-making. Forex is its popular avenue. The global...
Read more
Business

Super League Plan Already Crumbling

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nikolas Sargeant Barely a few days after the announcement that 12 of the world’s leading soccer clubs were opting to form their own European...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Menstrual Migraine: Know The Causes And Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
A woman goes through a lot of hormonal changes when her menstrual cycle is about to commence. It doesn't just happen before the period...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How To Become A Forex Trader In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Hillary Walker The trading community is growing fast, as the pandemic has stimulated interest in remote money-making. Forex is its popular avenue. The global...
Read more

Super League Plan Already Crumbling

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nikolas Sargeant Barely a few days after the announcement that 12 of the world’s leading soccer clubs were opting to form their own European...
Read more

Menstrual Migraine: Know The Causes And Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A woman goes through a lot of hormonal changes when her menstrual cycle is about to commence. It doesn't just happen before the period...
Read more

5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Shopping For Photoholics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
There was an era when people used to be all dressed when they had to get their picture clicked at the photo store. While...
Read more

The Indian Presence In Port Of Spain Literature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir This year’s annual Bocas Lit Fest (Bocas Literary Festival) has just ended in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago (23-35/4/21). For...
Read more

Recapturing The Power Of Ancient Indian Rituals

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Established about 4,500 years ago, the Indian culture is among the world's oldest cultures in the world. Several Indian scriptures describe India as 'Sa...
Read more

One In Four People Suffer Side Effects From AstraZeneca, Pfizer Jabs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in four people experiences mild, short-lived systemic side effects like headache, fatigue, and tenderness after receiving either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, according...
Read more

Vaccine Delay Will Give Virus Opportunity To Develop New Variants: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People should not delay taking the Covid-19 vaccine as this will give the virus an opportunity to develop new variants and some of them...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada