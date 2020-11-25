Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Online Exhibition Of Photographs To Commemorate International Day Of Person With Disabilities

The exhibition is currently on view till December 6

photographs
The Exhibition is titled as 'Born To Perform.' Pixabay

An online exhibition of photographs by Gurugram-based writer, filmmaker, and self-taught photographer Vijay S. Jodha, titled ‘Born to Perform’ featuring portraits of some of the world’s finest and most inspiring performing artists who happen to be physically challenged, is currently on view till December 6.

It is organized by India International Centre and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed on December 3 annually.

The exhibition draws from an ongoing photography project shot in India and abroad. The project focuses on some of the world’s leading performing artists from Australia, Cambodia, Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Nepal, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, and the U.K.

As per organizers, ‘Born to Perform’ is a four-year-old and ongoing photography project shot in India and overseas. It features portraits of some of the world’s finest and most inspiring performing artists who happened to be physically challenged.

photographs
The exhibition commemorates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Pixabay

“The project focuses on an aspect of disability that is largely ignored by media, policymakers, activists, and even members of the Divyang community e right to cultural resources. When it comes to the issue of empowering the disabled, issues of education and livelihood rightfully occupy center stage. However, true inclusion can only happen when members of the community also enjoy equal access to all cultural resources. This means not only being able to witness and enjoy artistic and cultural activities but also the opportunity to participate in the making of art and culture.”

This photo project highlights this aspect by focusing on some of the world’s leading performing artists. Featured artists include Alienette Coldfire (finalist, France Has Got Talent), India’s classical dance troupe We Are One, Australian crooner Tony Dee – the voice of We’re The Superhumans campaign for the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, and Drake Music Scotland’s Digital Orchestra e the world’s first disabled youth orchestra.

The photographer, Vijay S. Jodha, has worked extensively on disability issues in India and abroad. In 2018, he was invited to present one of his projects and address delegates from 195 countries at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (IANS)

