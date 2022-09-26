Covid has given rise to heart-related issues, warn health experts

According to doctors, there are two ways by which Covid-19 affects the heart.

"First is direct infection of the heart muscle, due to which it gets weakened, leading to heart failure. The second is that after Covid-19, a mild form of the infection persists in the body for many months. The arteries remain inflamed, leading to the tendency of clotting inside the heart. This results in heart attack and other complications," Jha said.

Many incidents have come to light in recent months of a sudden heart attacks in people, including celebrities, after doing vigorous exercise.

"In these cases, the heart muscle may still be inflamed due to long Covid, triggering a heart attack," he said.

The doctor also said that people who had a severe form of Covid-19 need to take precautions.

According to the expert, it is difficult to predict heart problems in recovered Covid patients. But there are blood tests that measure inflammatory markers like ESR and High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hs-CRP).

These tests can tell whether any form of infection still exists in the body and how much the risk is. (KB/IANS)