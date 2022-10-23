Rishi Sunak's best chance of becoming PM lies in no contest

By: Ashis Ray

British Indian Rishi Sunak's best chance of becoming prime minister of the UK lies in no other candidate mustering the support of 100 ruling Conservative party MPs -- a minimum condition set by the 1922 Committee, authorized to conduct the election, as a qualifying mark.

That would mean no contest for the leadership and he would automatically get the top job.

On the other hand, if either former prime minister Boris Johnson or Penny Mordaunt, who was the leader of the House of Commons under Liz Truss, who threw in the towel as premier on her 45th day in office, crosses the threshold of support from 100 MPs, then a confirmatory vote by the wider membership of the Conservative party could be an uncertain prospect for Sunak. He lost to Truss at this stage in the summer.