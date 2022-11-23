Jail reforms in India: Miles to go from being overcrowded, understaffed

By: Avinash Prabhakar

Famous Irish writer Oscar Wilde said after he was released from Reading prison in 1897 that "It is not the prisoners who need reformation. It is the prisons".

Prison is no paradise but inmates have the fundamental right to minimum dignity. Article 21 of the Constitution says "Protection of Life and Personal Liberty: No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law." This is available to every person, citizens and foreigners alike. Along with the advancement of new human rights statutes, the regulations for prisoners have changed in the last decades globally.

The changes brought about by human rights intervention curtailing liberty but at the same time providing dignity and correctional mechanism have been adopted across the globe in jail manuals. But its incorporation in Indian jails remains a distant dream. Asia's biggest, Delhi's Tihar Jail is no exception to this.

Recently, a public interest litigation (PIL) was moved by an NGO in the Delhi High Court stating that the number of inmates in Tihar Jail had exceeded the actual capacity of each barrack and there is a huge increase in the population of inmates in the complex. The plea said that the overcrowding in such jails amounts to the denial of the fundamental rights of the inmates as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, wherein a peaceful and dignified lifestyle of an individual is covered.

According to the plea, despite the law laid down by the top court, the casual arrests have not stopped and have led to overcrowding. And this overcrowding affects inmates' lives as a result of the mental and physical stress caused to them.