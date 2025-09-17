Godi Media Proved Long Ago That It Is “Modi Media,” but Birthday Celebration of Their “Master” Reveals Extent of Prostration

Today, September 17, 2025, the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, has attained the age of 75. I personally congratulate Mr. Modi on this day and wish him all the best and good health.

But I’m dismayed at the way his birthday bashing is going on. The newspapers and TV channels have gone grandiose in celebrating his birthday. While the BJP has every right to celebrate its most important leader, the overreaction from the mainstream TV media on Mr. Modi’s birthday and the full-page advertisements in India’s leading newspapers highlighting the Prime Minister’s birthday show the extent of the prostration of the Indian media.

There are a few questions that arise: