Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Oral Antiseptics Have Ability To Inactivate Coronavirus
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Oral Antiseptics Have Ability To Inactivate Coronavirus

Sars-Cov-2 viruses can be "inactivated" using commercially available mouthwashes

0
coronavirus
According to a study, oral antiseptics can inactivate virus. Pixabay

In a fight against the novel coronavirus, scientists have found that certain oral antiseptics and mouthwashes may have the ability to inactivate human coronaviruses.

The results, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, indicate that some of these products might be useful for reducing the amount of virus in the mouth after infection and may help to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

“While we wait for a vaccine to be developed, methods to reduce transmission are needed. The products we tested are readily available and often already a part of people’s daily routines,” said study researcher Craig Meyers from the Penn State University in the US.

During the study, the research team tested several oral and nasopharyngeal rinses in a laboratory setting for their ability to inactivate human coronaviruses, which are similar in structure to SARS-CoV-2.

The products evaluated include a one percent solution of baby shampoo, peroxide sore-mouth cleansers, and mouthwashes.

coronavirus
Oral antiseptics can help to reduce the coronavirus in the mouth after the infection. Flickr

The researchers found that several of the nasal and oral rinses had a strong ability to neutralize human coronavirus, which suggests that these products may have the potential to reduce the amount of virus spread by people who are Covid-19-positive.

They used a test to replicate the interaction of the virus in the nasal and oral cavities with the rinses and mouthwashes.

They treated solutions containing a strain of human coronavirus, which served as a readily available and genetically similar alternative for SARS-CoV-2, with the baby shampoo solutions, various peroxide antiseptic rinses, and various brands of mouthwash.

They allowed the solutions to interact with the virus for 30 seconds, one minute, and two minutes, before diluting the solutions to prevent further virus inactivation.

According to Meyers, the outer envelopes of the human coronavirus tested and SARS-CoV-2 are genetically similar so the research team hypothesizes that a similar amount of SARS-CoV-2 may be inactivated upon exposure to the solution.

coronavirus
Several of the mouthwash and gargle products also were effective at inactivating the infectious virus. Pixabay

To measure how much virus was inactivated, the researchers placed the diluted solutions in contact with cultured human cells.

They counted how many cells remained alive after a few days of exposure to the viral solution and used that number to calculate the amount of human coronavirus that was inactivated as a result of exposure to the mouthwash or oral rinse that was tested.

The one percent baby shampoo solution, which is often used by head and neck doctors to rinse the sinuses, inactivated greater than 99.9 percent of human coronavirus after a two-minute contact time.

Several of the mouthwash and gargle products also were effective at inactivating the infectious virus.

Many inactivated greater than 99.9 percent of the virus after only 30 seconds of contact time and some inactivated 99.99 percent of the virus after 30 seconds.

ALSO READ: LG Electronics Releases World’s First Rollable TV

The results with mouthwashes are promising and add to the findings of a study showing that certain types of oral rinses could inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in similar experimental conditions, the study noted.

Recently, a study, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, found that Sars-Cov-2 viruses can be “inactivated” using commercially available mouthwashes. (IANS)

Previous articleShahrukh Khan On DDLJ’s Silver Jubliee
Next articleGoogle Introduces Dark Mode And Multiple Account Support

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Higher Mortality Risk for COVID Patients with Kidney Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that there is a much higher risk of mortality faced by COVID-19 patients in intensive care, who...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Air Pollution May Increase the Risk of Neurological Disorders

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that air pollution is significantly associated with an increased risk of hospital admissions for several...
Read more
Lead Story

Milky Way Galaxy Surrounded By Gases Ejected from Stars

NewsGram Desk - 0
Observations made by a small spacecraft called HaloSat have shown that the Milky Way galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Higher Mortality Risk for COVID Patients with Kidney Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that there is a much higher risk of mortality faced by COVID-19 patients in intensive care, who...
Read more

Air Pollution May Increase the Risk of Neurological Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that air pollution is significantly associated with an increased risk of hospital admissions for several...
Read more

Milky Way Galaxy Surrounded By Gases Ejected from Stars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Observations made by a small spacecraft called HaloSat have shown that the Milky Way galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases...
Read more

Larsen & Toubro Rise On Hopes Of Contract For Bullet Train Project

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose over three percent in the hopes of bagging the contract for constructing the 237 km length of...
Read more

IBM Revenue Declines For 3 Straight Quarters

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Reporting sales declines for three straight quarters, IBM has posted $17.6 billion in revenue in the third quarter of this year, compared to $18...
Read more

DDLJ Gets Special Twitter Emoji As It Completes 25 Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) turned 25 on Tuesday, and a special emoji has been launched on Twitter to celebrate the...
Read more

Google Introduces Dark Mode And Multiple Account Support

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google on Monday introduced dark mode and multiple account support for its Assistant-powered smart displays like Nest Hub. If users have separate personal and work...
Read more

Oral Antiseptics Have Ability To Inactivate Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, scientists have found that certain oral antiseptics and mouthwashes may have the ability to inactivate human coronaviruses. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada