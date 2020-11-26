Outdoor Activities To Explore In Mammoth Lakes Of California

Call it a safety precaution or your chance to finally have some “me time” in the pandemic, solo travel is unquestionably one thing that is bound to appeal to young travelers, especially women. Owing to various outdoor activities, Mammoth Lakes in California is one location that naturally lends itself to social distancing.

From superb views on hiking trails to thrilling rides at the number one bike park within the USA, summertime is jam-packed with outdoor activities. Whether you’re exploring the geographic area on horseback or sampling exquisite cuisines at a festival, Mammoth Lakes delivers excitement for everybody. In fact, this small mountain city has no shortage of water adventures. The clear and pristine lakes are perfect for dipping your toes or catching a trophy trout, beckon.

What to do once you get here?

Year-Round Adventures

Adventure is available year-round in Mammoth Lakes. Outdoor adventure activities are a great way to enjoy a quiet moment in nature as a solo traveler. During winter you can ski and snowboard Mammoth Mountain or take off into the wilderness on your cross-country skis. When spring hits, you can ski and also celebrate the fishing opener on the same day. The summer melts away the snow, opening roads to Devil’s Postpile National Monument, 101-foot Rainbow Falls, and the gateway to Yosemite National Park.

Some claim autumn is the best season because you get all of the sightseeing of summer plus spectacular fall colors and fewer visitors. From Hiking, Kayaking, and Paddle-Boating to Skiing and Snowshoeing you’re guaranteed to have an adventure-packed vacation. There’s nothing quite like camping in this mountain town. The Mammoth Lakes area is home to more than 800 campsites, many of them located near alpine lakes and in forested streamside settings.

Scenic views – Hiking and Backpacking

Hiking in the Eastern Sierra is spectacular year-round. In spring, the sharp and craggy granite peaks of the Sierra Nevada Range from a dramatic backdrop for meadows brightly colored by wildflowers. In the summer, you’ll never tire of finding secret alpine lakes, lush aspen-lined streams, and forested hideaways tucked away in the mountains.

In fall, early snow in the high-country contrasts beautifully with the vibrant golds and oranges of aspens and willows alight with their display of autumn colors. There are plenty of short, easy, and family-friendly hikes. For more ambitious hikers and backpackers, check out trails from Mammoth Lakes link to the Pacific Crest Trail and the John Muir Trail.

Experience Water Adventure

Whether you’re paddling a kayak or stand-up paddleboard or motoring a pontoon boat or small fishing boat, getting out on the water offers a unique perspective and is an excellent way to observe waterfowl, fish, and other wildlife. The scenery is incomparable, with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and distinctive geological features.

Delight in the sight of Carson Peak from June Lake, or Mammoth Mountain from Lake Mary. See how many of the 300 species of birds who frequent Mono Lake you can spot. Many visitors have even been thrilled to spot eagles and black bears during their boating adventures. (IANS)