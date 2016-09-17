Exclusive: Interview with Mr. Shafi Burfat, JSMM Chairman fighting for Sindh separation

These words can stand dull on a piece of paper but they hold more meaning than they are credited for. There's a fine line between understanding and agreeing. You may not agree with somebody's take on things but if you've never really looked from his point of view, climbed under his skin and walked around in it, you will never understand his opinions.

My interview (Reporter Karishma Vanjani of NewsGram) with Shafi Burfat has a lot to do with this perception. Shafi Muhammad Burfat is the chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, founder of a separatist and liberal political party, a leader, an activist and a man with an imposed ban stamped on his name for his alleged separatist's actions against Pakistan.

The nationalist leader has formed the group for one sole motive- freedom of his beloved Sindh. He's been fighting for the cause actively since 2000 and seems to have left no stone unturned in this struggle.