Exclusive: Interview with Mr. Shafi Burfat, JSMM Chairman fighting for Sindh separation

These words can stand dull on a piece of paper but they hold more meaning than they are credited for. There's a fine line between understanding and agreeing. You may not agree with somebody's take on things but if you've never really looked from his point of view, climbed under his skin and walked around in it, you will never understand his opinions.
My interview (Reporter Karishma Vanjani of NewsGram) with Shafi Burfat has a lot to do with this perception. Shafi Muhammad Burfat is the chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, founder of a separatist and liberal political party, a leader, an activist and a man with an imposed ban stamped on his name for his alleged separatist's actions against Pakistan.
The nationalist leader has formed the group for one sole motive- freedom of his beloved Sindh. He's been fighting for the cause actively since 2000 and seems to have left no stone unturned in this struggle.
Buttoned up collar and a stack of books in the background; a set up in Germany complementing his strong persona, our Skype interview began with answering the What if's. When questioned about Sindh, without catching his breath, there was a full outcry against the August 15, 1947, separation.
Shafi Burfat: There should have been no separation based on religion in the first place. It was a mistake committed by the then Indian political leadership, a blunder for which we are still suffering. In my opinion, history betrayed us; a Modi should have been born in place of Gandhi ji to stop this unnatural division. A division even the Hindu- Muslims stood strongly against. Secondly, Jinnah, he was no leader, he was a servant of the British headship and this division was a conspiracy where he was used as a pawn by the Britishers to act their will. The man didn't see the walls of a jail for an hour and in return, he made a new country!
In midst of the controversial statements thrown now and again, there was nothing that broke some ground. The leader of the JSMM party (an organisation termed as a terrorist group like the many other independent fervent groups formed in Pakistan) agreed with brotherhood and detested the separation. Narrowing down to Sindhi's, Sindhudesh and their secular fight against the regime, he adds.
Shafi Burfat: We hold no difference between a Hindu and a Muslim because we aren't either of the two. We are Sindhi's. Our Sindhudesh was surviving as a free nation since thousands of years and then came the division that strangled us with a noose around our necks. Many Indians won't know this but it's a fact that many of the ancient Vedas and scripts like the Rigveda were written near the banks of the Sindhu River. Such was the nature of our country but today there are extra-judicial killings of Sindhi Political Activists. We are a different sect; freedom is our right and 'hum wo leke rahenge.' (No one can deny us our freedom).
At the expensive of coming across as a man with evident animosity towards Pakistan to support his fervor and passion for a single political cause, he expressed his repulsion.
Shafi Burfat: Pakistan today, after 1971 (referring to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War) is not the Jinnah regime Pakistan or simply the country Pakistan. It's a capture; capture of two things. There are the G3 guns of Punjab force on one side and on the other side there are Mullah's with fatwa's who only know how to shed blood in the name of humanity. JSMM is against Pakistan politically and historically due to its badge of terrorism.
Every leader has his own perception about his struggle and the future of it. In this case, the Sindh movement, which has been a matter of great concern in Pakistan for last 45 years, is perceived to be the next Balochistan in the eyes of media. Sharif Burfat puts his vision in words.
Shafi Burfat: Modi's recent speeches in favor of the Balochistan conflict compels me to convey my message to all your readers, Indian media, to the intellects, political leaders and policy makers of India. Give Sindh the political and moral support it needs, establish Sindh as a separate entity and we'll do the breaking. There is no need for an external force, no need for military intervention by India to do the striking. Adding to that, years back G.M.Syed during his India tour and then during the Geneva conference too had warned the Indian political leadership against radical Islamists and asked for a separate national identity for Sindh. The then Indian leaders, I assume didn't grasp his words till the time the Mumbai attacks took place, it's only now that they have woken up. Therefore, I say that ideologically we have already defeated Pakistan; it's the political support we ask for.
A lot of readers will not stand in vein with his fanatics and hold opinions that will state otherwise. But Perspective. Wikipedia doesn't always nail it right but it defines perspective correctly, one's personal opinion about an issue. Sharif Burfat continues to spread his message regionally and internationally through various media outlets and social networking sites.
Currently, he's fighting against CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), the $46-billion project that displaces thousands of people without a proper plan of rehabilitation or providing any compensation. He considers Sindh and Hind to be a single unit (while referring to the Indian national anthem) and looks forward to receiving equal support for JSMM's struggle for Sindhudesh as one sees for Balochistan.
– Interviewed by Karishma Vanjani of NewsGram. Twitter: @BladesnBoots
