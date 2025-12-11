Karachi Protest for Separate Sindhudesh Gains Widespread Attention, JSSM Chief Seeks India’s Support

Key Points:
Sindhi Culture Day celebrations in Karachi escalated into chaos on 7 December, 2025.
The protesters demanded an independent Sindhudesh, resulting in injuries and over 45 arrests.
JSMM, founded by exiled leader Shafi Muhammad Burfat in 2000, openly advocates for an independent Sindhudesh.
On 7 December 2025, the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day turned chaotic after a massive protest demanding a separate ‘Sindhudesh’ in Karachi escalated into violence by the protesters. It later on prompted the intervention of law enforcement.
Thousands of people had gathered on Sunday to celebrate the cultural day, but the situation quickly worsened when the rally — led by the Sindhi nationalist organisation Jiye Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSSM) — began calling for a ‘separate, independent Sindhudesh’.
See Also: Congress Flags Violations in Adani’s Dhirauli Coal Project as Unrest Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Over Deforestation
The streets echoed with chants of “Azadi” and “Pakistan Murdabad,” reportedly raised by the separatist political party JSSM. The party openly advocates for a separate nation for the people of Sindh. It was founded by self-exiled leader Shafi Muhammad Burfat in 2000. Burfat is currently residing in Germany.
The protest in Karachi also led to stone-pelting and vandalism. According to a report by Pakistan’s Daily Dawn, around five police officials were injured at the scene. The government has directed authorities to detain those who damaged public property and police vehicles. As per local reports, around 45 people have been arrested.
Their demand for a separate nation stems from the idea of creating an independent Sindhi homeland. The term Sindhudesh historically refers to the Sindh region, which was once connected to the Indus Valley.
This region has been part of Pakistan since the 1947 Partition. The recent protest in Karachi has revived the longstanding call for the freedom of Sindhis and various Sindhi nationalist groups.
Today, Sindh is located in southeastern Pakistan and is recognised as the country’s third-largest province, largely due to its population. Pakistan is divided into four major provinces: Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.
The protest happened after a recent political debate about the province aired on a Pakistani news channel. The channel released a report in which a journalist and an expert claimed that Altaf Hussain, leader of the socio-liberal political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), had allegedly said that “we now have the Sindhudesh option in our hands.”
See Also: UNESCO Declares Deepavali as Intangible Cultural Heritage of India
The movement also gained widespread international attention when Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh weighed in on the matter.
He stated that many “Sindhi Hindus” from his generation never truly accepted Sindh becoming a part of Pakistan after the 1947 Partition. Speaking at the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan event in New Delhi, Singh said, “Today, Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always remain a part of India. As far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again.”
Days after Rajnath’s comment, the chairman of JSSM shared a post on X, calling his statement “historic and courageous.”
Sindhi groups have long been raising concerns about the human rights violations they face. Earlier this year, the exiled JSSM chairman Shafi Burfat appealed to the United Nations to intervene and help make the dream of Sindhudesh a reality.
Burfat also reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making this demand on behalf of the people of Sindh. In his post, he emphasised India’s cultural ties with the province and stated, “Supporting Sindh is not merely a geopolitical decision; it is a moral responsibility and a strategic necessity.”
He further accused Pakistan’s security forces of suppressing Sindhi voices, abducting activists, and committing atrocities against journalists.
The latest protest in Karachi demanding a separate Sindhudesh has opened a new chapter in a movement that has been active for decades. The movement first began in 1967 under the leadership of GM Syed and Pir Ali Mohammed Rashdi. The demand for Sindhudesh later gained momentum, especially after Bangladesh achieved independence in 1971.
[Rh]
Suggested Reading: