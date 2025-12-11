Karachi Protest for Separate Sindhudesh Gains Widespread Attention, JSSM Chief Seeks India’s Support

Their demand for a separate nation stems from the idea of creating an independent Sindhi homeland. The term Sindhudesh historically refers to the Sindh region, which was once connected to the Indus Valley.

This region has been part of Pakistan since the 1947 Partition. The recent protest in Karachi has revived the longstanding call for the freedom of Sindhis and various Sindhi nationalist groups.

Today, Sindh is located in southeastern Pakistan and is recognised as the country’s third-largest province, largely due to its population. Pakistan is divided into four major provinces: Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The protest happened after a recent political debate about the province aired on a Pakistani news channel. The channel released a report in which a journalist and an expert claimed that Altaf Hussain, leader of the socio-liberal political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), had allegedly said that “we now have the Sindhudesh option in our hands.”

The movement also gained widespread international attention when Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh weighed in on the matter.

He stated that many “Sindhi Hindus” from his generation never truly accepted Sindh becoming a part of Pakistan after the 1947 Partition. Speaking at the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan event in New Delhi, Singh said, “Today, Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always remain a part of India. As far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again.”

Days after Rajnath’s comment, the chairman of JSSM shared a post on X, calling his statement “historic and courageous.”