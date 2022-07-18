After 75 years, a 92-year-old Indian woman travels to Pakistan to see her ancestral house

The Pakistani High Commission, as a goodwill gesture, issued a three-month visa to a 92-year-old Indian woman, Reena Chhibar, who reached Pakistan on Saturday to see her ancestral home, media reports said.

As she made her way through the Wagah-Attari border to see her ancestral home, Prem Niwas, in Rawalpindi, she urged the governments of both countries to "work together" to ease visa restrictions to make "coming and going easy for us", the Express Tribune reported.

Reena reminisced of a multi-cultural diverse community that was thriving in 'Pindi before the Partition as she was driven from the border to Rawalpindi. "My siblings had friends who would come over to our house from various communities, including Muslims," she said, remembering that "our house-help was also a diverse mix of people".

In 1947, after the partition, her family moved to India. She was 15 years old at the time, and though over 75 years have passed since then, she said she "could not remove her ancestral home, her neighborhood and the streets from her heart", Express Tribune reported.

Reena had applied for a visa in 1965 to visit Pakistan, but she says she could not acquire permission amid high tensions due to the war between the two neighbors. She still managed to visit Lahore to watch a match between Pakistan and England as Pakistan had issued visas to Indians to watch the match.