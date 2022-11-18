Pakistan: 7-year-old girl raped and murdered in Karachi

The body of a 7-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered, was found in Karachi's Quaidabad area on Friday, police and hospital officials said, according to media reports.

The body was found on a plot of an under-construction building near Mengal School in Landhi's Muslimabad colony, Dawn reported.

A large number of locals gathered at the spot and expressed their anger over the unfortunate incident, Dawn reported.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the girl had gone missing on Thursday and her body was found on Friday.

He added that the police were waiting for the doctors' findings before pursuing further legal action.

The minor's body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to fulfill the legal formalities.